Council Member Moya endorses Yanna Henriquez to succeed him in District 21

June 10, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Outgoing Council Member Francisco Moya has endorsed Yanna Henriquez for his soon-to-be vacant seat in Council District 21.

Henriquez, a district leader for the Queens County Democratic Party and chief program officer at Dominico-American Society of Queens, is one of four candidates in the race for the District 21 seat competing in the Democratic primary on June 24.

Henriquez is competing against Adrienne Adams staffer Erycka Montoya and CB3 member Shanel Thomas-Henry in the race to replace the term-limited Moya. David Aiken, a union member and electrician who unsuccessfully challenged Moya for the seat in 2021, is also contesting the Democratic primary.

Moya said he is “proud” to support Henriquez in the race for the 21st Council District, which encompasses East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, LeFrak City and Corona. He touts her lived experience in the district and states that she has the “vision” that the local community deserves.

“I’ve known and worked with Yanna to improve our community for over 25 years. She has the integrity, vision, and courage our community deserves,” Moya said in a statement announcing his endorsement.

“I know that in office, she will fight for the district just as I have – prioritizing quality of life, education and affordable housing. I am proud to support her to ensure our diverse and vibrant community continues to be strongly represented.”

Henriquez, meanwhile, said she was honored to receive Moya’s endorsement in the race for his seat. The race is shaping up to be one of the most closely-contested races in the upcoming council elections.

“I am incredibly honored to have the support of Council Member Francisco Moya,” Henriquez said in a statement. “Francisco has been a trailblazer and champion for our communities, and I’m grateful for his trust in me. Together, we will continue the fight for affordable housing, quality schools, and economic opportunity for all.”

Throughout her campaign, Henriquez has pointed to a life spent serving the most vulnerable members of the Queens community.

She has touted her work expanding education, job training and legal assistance programs for low-income and immigrant families while serving as program officer at the Dominico-American Society of Queens. She also pointed to her efforts to improve voter registration and fight for immigration reform, healthcare access and civil rights.

She has outlined her commitment to building a more “equitable” and prosperous future for District 21 residents.

Montoya has also touted her lived experience in District 21 as one of the key drivers of her campaign, outlining a slate of priorities for the district, including improved access to affordable housing and transit and increased investments in education.

Montoya, who grew up in a mixed-status household as the daughter of immigrant parents, also said it is critical to safeguard the District 21 community amid fears of deportations during the second Trump Administration.

Thomas-Henry, meanwhile, a public information liaison for the $8 billion LaGuardia Redevelopment Program among other positions, has outlined five key pillars for her election campaign, focusing on improving public safety through “smart” investments such as community policing as well as providing a “fair and accessible” housing system for Queens residents.

Aiken has kept a low profile in the 2025 campaign and does not have an active campaign website or social media account. However, he campaigned in 2021 on a platform promoting “true affordable housing”, social services for immigrants and seniors, and “public transportation that serves the people.”