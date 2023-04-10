Motorist dead after plowing SUV into tree on Grand Central Parkway in East Elmhurst: NYPD

April 10, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A motorist is dead after he lost control of his SUV and struck a tree on the Grand Central Parkway in East Elmhurst on Sunday, April 9.

The victim, Raeven Rishi, 20, was driving a 2022 Hyundai SUV eastbound in the left lane of the thoroughfare near exit 8 at around 5:20 a.m. when he veered right to avoid a collision with another vehicle, according to police.

Rishi then lost control of the Hyundai and crossed all lanes of traffic before plowing into a tree, police said.

The victim, of Hook Creek Boulevard in Rosedale, was transported by EMS to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital with severe head and body trauma, but could not be saved.

There was a front-seat passenger inside the Hyundai at the time of the collision. The passenger suffered neck and back pain, and was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Police say there were no other vehicles involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.