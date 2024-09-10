Annual Momo Crawl returns to Jackson Heights this Sunday

Sept. 10, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

An annual food crawl celebrating the Tibetan and Nepalese dumpling, called “the momo,” will return to Jackson Heights this Sunday.

The 12th Annual Momo Crawl will run from 12-5 p.m. at Diversity Plaza on Sunday, Sept. 15. Around 1,100 tickets have already been sold for the event, with organizers hoping to break 2,000 participants by the time of Sunday’s food crawl.

Organizers noted that tickets would be available for purchase on the day of the event but strongly encouraged attendees to buy them in advance.

Ticketholders will be provided with a passport that entitles them to $1 momos from each of the 24 participating Tibetan, Nepalese and Himalayan restaurants, food trucks and food carts participating in the crawl. Tickets for the event cost $15 and can be purchased here.

The event raises funds for Students for a Free Tibet, a non-profit that advocates for an independent Tibet. The annual event aims to support the group’s advocacy work while also highlighting the cuisine and culture of Jackson Heights.

The event will also feature music and dance performances and a momo-eating contest in Diversity Plaza, a new addition to the 2024 Momo Crawl.

The restaurants are scattered throughout Jackson Heights but are predominately located a short walking distance from Diversity Plaza. Each participating business will compete to be crowned the winner of the 2024 Momo Crawl, an audience-voted award that has been won by Asian-Fusion restaurant Om Wok in each of the last two years.

What are momos?

Momos are dumplings that consist of a meat or vegetable filling and come with a spicy sauce on the side and vary in taste depending on the region that the chef is from.

Nepali momos, for example, are known to be spicy, while Tibetan momos are renowned for their flavorful meats. Different regions in both Nepal and Tibet have specific ways of cooking momos.

“The momo originates in Tibet, and a momo purist might say that the best way to eat it is just plain and steamed,” said Rinzon Thonden, one of the organizers of the 2024 Momo Crawl. “But the momo has been popularized in other countries as well, and it’s not uncommon in Nepal to see very spiced-up renditions of the dish.”

Thonden said the annual momo crawl has helped to popularize the idea of the momo while also providing Jackson Heights-based restaurants with exposure. He said hundreds of people come from other boroughs or other parts of Queens to attend the event and are often inspired to return and try out some of the restaurants featured in the crawl.

“I always try to remind people that this might be the one day a year when they come to Jackson Heights, but these restaurants are here all year round,” Thonden said. “They make a lot more than just momos.”

A number of elected officials, including State Senator Jessica Ramos, are expected to attend the event on Sunday.

“I look forward to the Momo Crawl every year,” Ramos said. “Jackson Heights is known for its incredible food, and this event is a perfect opportunity for the entire city to come celebrate the talent our small businesses have to offer.”