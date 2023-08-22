Missing 5-year-old Jackson Heights girl found safe, one person in custody: NYPD

Aug. 22, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A 5-year-old girl who was reported missing from Jackson Heights has been found and one person is in custody, according to police.

Police issued an urgent alert on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 22, regarding the whereabouts of Genesis Inamagua, who had been last seen at around 9 a.m. this morning inside a Food Town Supermarket, where she was captured on CCTV with a 75-year-old man, according to police.

Photos released by the NYPD show Inamagua – who has long black hair and was wearing a pink dress with flowers on it –– holding the man’s hand while inside the store, located at 76-10 37th Ave. The store is about a block and a half away from her home.

Inamagua was reported missing at around 1 p.m. and police declared her found shortly after 4:30 p.m. Police did not reveal her condition but said she is currently being evaluated.

It is unclear if it was the man in the picture — who was wearing glasses, a blue shirt and khaki pants — is the person police have taken into custody. The NYPD did not provide any further details.

UPDATE: The missing has been found safe. Thank you to everyone who shared this message. https://t.co/SUC2zcXpVW pic.twitter.com/5SmrpViSBJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 22, 2023