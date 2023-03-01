Man wanted for stealing air sampler machine from Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station: NYPD

March 1, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police are looking for a man who stole an air sample machine from the 74th Street/Roosevelt Avenue subway station on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The suspect was inside the station at around 4:20 a.m. when removed the device from a platform, according to police. The air sample machine belongs to the Department of Homeland Security.

He then boarded a northbound F train with the machine and fled to parts unknown, police said.

The suspect is described as having a light complexion, with a medium build and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket with the American flag on the back and blue pants.

Police released video and images of the man wanted for questioning.

Air sampler machines are used by the Dept. of Homeland Security to collect samples of potential contaminants in the air, according to the agency’s website.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.