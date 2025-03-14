Man wanted for allegedly groping a woman outside Roosevelt Avenue subway station: NYPD

March 14, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and Transit District 20 are looking for a groper who targeted a 51-year-old woman near the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street transit hub late last month.

The incident occurred on the night of Thursday, Feb. 27, while the victim was standing outside the subway station just before 9 p.m. when a stranger approached her from behind and grabbed her rear end, police said Thursday. The creep ran off in an unknown direction, and the victim was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Thursday and described him as having a light complexion and a slim build. He is approximately 60 years old, 5’7” in height, with black hair and dark brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket and a black head covering, blue jeans, black boots, and black-rimmed eyeglasses.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this forcible touching incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through March 9, the 115th Precinct has reported 17 sex crimes so far in 2025, eight fewer than the 25 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 32%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

Transit crimes are also down in the precinct with ten reported so far this year, three fewer than the 13 reported at the same point last year, a decrease of 23.1%, according to CompStat.