Man sought for knifepoint robbery at a 24 hour bodega in Corona: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly robbed a worker at knifepoint in a corner bodega in Corona on Tuesday morning. Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Mar. 11, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a corner bodega at knifepoint in Corona during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Mar. 5.

The perpetrator allegedly walked into the AAA Deli and Grill at 102-02 34th Ave. just before 4 a.m. and approached a 53-year-old man working behind the counter and threatened him with a knife.

The robber proceeded to take around $1,200 in cash from the register before leaving the bodega, police said, adding that the suspect was last seen traveling southbound on 102nd Street toward 35th Avenue. The store employee was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Wednesday that showed the robber entering the bodega wearing a black hooded winter jacket, a black face covering, dark pants, black shoes and blue latex gloves and he appeared to be holding the blade in his right hand. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Mar. 3, the NYPD 115th Precinct, where the incident took place, has reported 61 robberies so far this year, 19 more than the 42 robberies reported at the same point last year, an increase of 45.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

