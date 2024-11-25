You are reading

Man sought for allegedly stabbing a teenager waiting for a 7 train at Corona Plaza: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old boy who was waiting for the 7 train at Corona Plaza last week. NYPD

Nov. 25, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and Transit District 20 are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed a young 7 train rider at the 103rd Street-Corona Plaza subway station during the morning of Thursday, Nov. 21.

The 16-year-old victim was standing on the Manhattan-bound platform when a stranger approached him at 9:50 and began talking with the teenager. The conversation grew heated and escalated into violence when the perpetrator pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim four times, police said on Friday.

The assailant then ran out of the station onto Corona Plaza and ran off in an unknown direction. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported by private means to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Friday and described him as having a medium complexion with a heavy build. He wore a black hooded jacket over a blue hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Nov. 17, the 115th Precinct has reported 572 felony assaults so far in 2024, 149 more than the 423 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 35.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are down in the precinct with 67 reported so far this year, ten fewer than the 77 reported at the same point in 2023, a decline of 13%, according to CompStat.

