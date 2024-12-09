You are reading

Man slashed across face by armed robbers during Corona chain-snatching: NYPD

Cops are looking for these suspects who allegedly slashed a man in Corona after threatening him with a handgun during a chain-snatching on 37th Avenue. NYPD

Dec. 9, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are looking for two armed robbers who slashed a man across the face during a chain-snatching in Corona.

The bloody attack occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 1, when the 35-year-old victim was standing in front of a convenience store at 99-09 37th Ave. just after 3:30 a.m. when two strangers approached him.

One pulled out a firearm and threatened him while his accomplice forcibly removed a chain the victim was wearing, police said Saturday. He was then slashed across the face with a sharp object before the perpetrators ran off westbound on 37th Avenue heading towards Junction Boulevard.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with a laceration on his face.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects walking along 37th Avenue and described them as having medium complexions with slim builds. One wore a black baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, and white and black sneakers. The other assailant wore a white baseball cap, a black hoodie, ripped blue jeans, and white and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 1, the 115th Precinct has reported 403 robberies so far in 2024, 76 more than the 327 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 23.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also on the rise in the precinct, with 600 reported so far this year, 159 more than the 441 reported at the same point in 2023, an increase of 36.1%, according to CompStat.

