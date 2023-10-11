Man living in Brooklyn shelter arrested after robbing woman in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Oct. 11, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A man believed to be living in a shelter in Brooklyn has been arrested for robbing a woman in Jackson Heights in July.

Kristian Naveda-Cabrera, 25, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 5, and charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of grand larceny, as well as other crimes after allegedly robbing the 28-year-old victim on July 12, according to police.

Naveda-Cabrera, along with another suspect who remains at large, were riding a moped on 84th Street between 35th Avenue and 34th Avenue at around 10:35 p.m. when they got off the vehicle and approached the woman who was walking on a sidewalk, according to police.

Naveda-Cabrera and his accomplice allegedly forced the woman to the ground and stole her Michael Kors bag that contained a wallet and iPhone, police said. The wallet contained credit cards.

They then fled the scene on the moped southbound on 84th Street, cops said.

Naveda-Cabrera was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of unlawful use of a credit card. It is unclear what Naveda-Cabrera used the credit card for.

Naveda-Cabrera lives at Hotel Lynx, located at 1420 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn, according to authorities. It is understood that the hotel is being used as a shelter, although it is unclear if it is a homeless shelter or a migrant shelter.

The second suspect, who is also a male, is described as being around 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a light complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.