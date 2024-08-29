Man knocked unconscious in Corona by robbers who stole cash and the shoes off his feet: NYPD

Aug. 29, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are still looking for two muggers who assaulted and robbed a 22-year-old man in Corona more than a month ago.

The victim was walking past 35-59 Junction Blvd. on the night of Monday, July 22, when he was approached by two strangers at around 9 p.m.

They struck him in the head, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness, police said. The robbers proceeded to forcibly remove two $100 bills and the man’s sneakers before running off in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to Flushing Hospital Medical Center, where he was treated for facial abrasions and pain, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects on Wednesday. One perp is heavily tattooed, and he wore a black Adidas baseball cap, a black T-shirt, black cargo shorts, and white and black sneakers. His accomplice had a beard and mustache and wore a black Pittsburgh Pirates baseball cap, a white T-shirt, dark sweatpants, black and white sneakers, and a black backpack.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Aug. 25, the 115th Precinct has reported 433 assaults so far in 2024, 126 more than the 307 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 41%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Robberies are also on the rise in the precinct with 288 reported so far this year, 79 more than the 209 reported at the same point in 2023, an increase of 37.8%, according to CompStat.