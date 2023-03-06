You are reading

Man dead after fire breaks out inside Jackson Heights apartment building

A man is dead after a fire at an apartment building in Jackson Heights Saturday, March 4 (Photo via Citizen)

March 6, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A fire at an apartment building in Jackson Heights left a man dead on Saturday, March 4.

The victim, 47, was inside 37-60 88th St. — a six-story building — when the fire broke out on the fourth floor at around 4:25 p.m., according to authorities.

The FDNY dispatched 60 firefighters to tackle the blaze and it was under control by around 4:50 p.m., according to the FDNY.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released and is pending family notification.

Tenants said they evacuated the brick building when they heard fire alarms going off. They were allowed back in by early evening, according to the New York Post.

It is unclear what sparked the fire and an investigation is ongoing, the FDNY said.

