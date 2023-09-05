Man, 76, brutally bashed in head with rock in north Corona; suspect still at large: NYPD

Sept. 5, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A 76-year-old man was allegedly bashed in the head with a rock outside a house in north Corona on Monday morning, Sept. 4, and police say the suspect in the vicious attack is still at large.

The septuagenarian was in front of the detached house on 37th Drive, between 107th Street and 104th Street, at around 9:45 a.m. when the unidentified man approached the victim and hit the senior over the head with a rock, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot to parts unknown, authorities said.

The senior suffered head injuries and was transported by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear if the suspect said anything to the victim during the alleged attack, which took place outside 104-27 37th Dr., according to authorities.

Police on, Sept. 4, released a grainy image of the man wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.