You are reading

Long Island man killed in East Elmhurst after crashing his motorcycle into SUV, before being struck by another vehicle: NYPD

A Long Island man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle into an SUV on Ditmars Boulevard in East Elmhurst before being struck by a second SUV. (File photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Oct. 9, 2023 By Bill Parry

A motorcyclist from Suffolk County, Long Island, was killed during a horrific chain-reaction crash with two SUVs in East Elmhurst on Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision on Ditmars Boulevard at 31st Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, when they found the 26-year-old male rider lying on the roadway with severe head and body trauma.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed the man — later identified as Chris Guachichulca, of Heston Street in Shirley — to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Queens, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that Guachichulca was on board a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle heading southbound on Ditmars toward the Flushing Bay Marina when he crashed into the passenger side of a 2013 BMW SUV that was attempting to make a left turn onto 31st Avenue. Guachichulca was ejected from the motorcycle and thrown to the pavement, where he was struck by a second vehicle, a 2018 Mazda SUV that was traveling northbound on Ditmars Boulevard, according to authorities.

The drivers of the two SUVs remained at the scene of the collision and they were not injured, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Autumn in Queens: Experiencing the magic of fall in New York’s largest borough

Oct. 5, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

Queens, with its vibrant cultural tapestry and scenic beauty, undergoes a mesmerizing transformation every fall. From the historical neighborhoods to its expansive parks, this borough offers a unique blend of nature and urban charm during the autumn months. If you’re looking to experience the essence of fall while staying local, here are some top activities and spots to explore within Queens.

Read More
0
Queens Tech + Innovation Challenge returns for second season

Oct. 4, 2023 By Bill Parry

Coming off a successful inaugural season in which five Queens start-up companies each received $20,000 in seed funding, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards announced Tuesday that his Queens Tech + Innovation Challenge (QTIC) is returning for a second straight year. The competition seeks to empower borough entrepreneurs with the skills and funding needed to take their businesses to the next level.

Read More
0
Load More Articles