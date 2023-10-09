Long Island man killed in East Elmhurst after crashing his motorcycle into SUV, before being struck by another vehicle: NYPD

Oct. 9, 2023 By Bill Parry

A motorcyclist from Suffolk County, Long Island, was killed during a horrific chain-reaction crash with two SUVs in East Elmhurst on Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision on Ditmars Boulevard at 31st Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, when they found the 26-year-old male rider lying on the roadway with severe head and body trauma.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed the man — later identified as Chris Guachichulca, of Heston Street in Shirley — to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Queens, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that Guachichulca was on board a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle heading southbound on Ditmars toward the Flushing Bay Marina when he crashed into the passenger side of a 2013 BMW SUV that was attempting to make a left turn onto 31st Avenue. Guachichulca was ejected from the motorcycle and thrown to the pavement, where he was struck by a second vehicle, a 2018 Mazda SUV that was traveling northbound on Ditmars Boulevard, according to authorities.

The drivers of the two SUVs remained at the scene of the collision and they were not injured, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.