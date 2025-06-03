Lexington School for the Deaf narrowly falls to NYS lawmakers in annual basketball classic

June 3, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

The boys and girls varsity basketball teams from Lexington School for the Deaf faced off against the New York State Assembly and Senate All-Stars on Tuesday, May 20, in the 28th Annual Basketball Classic.

The game, held at KIPP Charter Middle School in Albany, ended in a nail-biting 42-41 victory for the Legislative All-Stars. Elected officials from across the state suited up, including Senator Jamaal Bailey and Assembly Members Khaleel Anderson, Ed Braunstein, Monique Chandler-Waterman, Landon Dais, Chantel Jackson, Ron Kim, Grace Lee, Dana Levenberg, Emerita Torres, Clyde Vanel, and Jordan Wright. Speaker Carl Heastie and Assembly Member Larinda Hooks coached the team from the sidelines.

The Classic was officiated by Lexington’s Interim CEO/Superintendent Seth Bravin and Athletic Director Nicolas Tegni. The annual tradition dates back to 1995, when it was founded by then-Assembly Member Joseph Crowley, who represented Lexington’s district. The event continued under the stewardship of former Assembly Member Jeffrion Aubry, who retired in 2023, and remains a celebrated moment of recognition and engagement between lawmakers and the Deaf community.

Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas, who co-hosted the game with Senator Jessica Ramos and represents the Lexington School in their districts, delivered remarks celebrating its legacy during the chamber’s session. “I am so proud to represent and be a part of the Lexington School for the Deaf as their Assembly Member,” she said. “This institution has become a true pillar of the community, serving a diverse population across the city and providing students with the opportunity to thrive and pursue prosperous, fulfilling lives. Tuesday’s basketball tournament was a testament to the talent and determination of the students at Lexington.”

Senator Ramos also recognized the students on the Senate floor, cheering on the Bluejays in advance of the game. “I’m proud to support and highlight the incredible prowess of the Lexington School for the Deaf, a beacon of excellence in education and a vital institution in the heart of Queens empowering deaf students across New York,” Ramos said. “LET’S GO Bluejays!”

Although Lexington narrowly missed victory, the game exemplified the strength and visibility of Deaf student-athletes and reinforced the deep ties between the school and its elected representatives.

Lexington School and Center for the Deaf, located in East Elmhurst, is the largest institution serving the Deaf community in New York State. Founded in 1864 on Lexington Avenue in Manhattan, the school relocated to Queens in the 1960s to meet growing demand. Today, it serves more than 250 students from early infancy through high school and offers an array of services including vocational training, mental health counseling and hearing and speech support.

The Basketball Classic paused only during the COVID-19 pandemic and remains one of the most anticipated annual events connecting students with Albany lawmakers. The teams play not only for camaraderie and advocacy but also for the coveted four-foot Classic Trophy—and, perhaps more importantly, for bragging rights.