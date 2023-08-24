Knife-wielding suspect wanted in connection with several muggings in Corona: NYPD

Aug. 24, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released images of a knife-wielding man who is wanted in connection with a number of muggings in Corona earlier this month.

In each of the three incidents, the suspect displayed a knife and attempted to rob his victims, cops said.

The first incident took place on Aug. 4, when the suspect approached a 36-year-old man who was walking in the vicinity of 99-11 39th Ave. at around 7:50 a.m., according to police. The suspect pulled out a knife and demanded cash from the man, but he turned and fled the location on foot. No property was taken, cops said.

The suspect struck again four days later, on Aug. 8 at around 4:10 p.m., when he approached an 18-year-old victim in the vicinity of 34th Avenue and 100th Street. The alleged thief took out a knife and shouted at the victim to hand over cash, police said. The teen complied by giving him his wallet. Cops did not say what was in the wallet.

The most recent incident took place on Aug. 17 at around 5:25 p.m., when the assailant allegedly walked up to a 32-year-old victim in the vicinity of 39-06 108th St. and displayed a knife before demanding cash. The victim complied and handed over his wallet. Police did not reveal what was inside the victim’s wallet.

None of the victims suffered injuries.

Police, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, released images of the man wanted for questioning. The suspect can be seen wearing a blue-colored T-shirt, gray pants, and black sneakers.

