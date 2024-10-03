You are reading

JPMorgan Chase CEO visits Jackson Heights to discuss small business challenges and support

From left to right: Chase Jackson Heights branch manager X, Brown's co-owner Stuart Brown, Brown's manager Tony Minucci, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Brown's co-owner Warren Reiman. Photo: Shane O'Brien

From left to right: Chase Jackson Heights Business Relationship Manager Jonathan Nazario, Brown’s co-owner Stuart Brown, Brown’s manager Tony Minucci, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Brown’s co-owner Warren Reiman. Photo: Shane O’Brien

Oct. 3, 2024 By Shane O’Brien 

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon met with small business owners in Jackson Heights on Wednesday morning to discuss small businesses’ challenges and how Chase banks can better support them.

Dimon visited staff at the Chase branch at 37-15 82nd St. on Oct. 2 as part of a tour of Chase branches throughout the five boroughs before visiting La Casa De Los Antojitos at 81-08 37th Rd. and Brown’s Army & Navy at 83-18 37th Ave., both of whom are Chase customers.

Dimon speaks to La Case De Los Antojitos co-owners Stephanie and Antonio Albericci. Photo: Shane O’Brien

Dimon, who was born and raised in Jackson Heights, regularly visits Chase branches around the country and said Wednesday’s event was especially personal due to his close ties to the neighborhood.

He made regular inquiries about his former school PS 69Q during Wednesday’s visit and paid tribute to the small businesses that add to the character of the neighborhood.

Dimon said small businesses play an integral role in the American economy, stating that there are roughly 35 million small businesses in the USA today, providing roughly half of all American jobs.

“That’s obviously a core, vibrant part of the economy,” Dimon said. “You need big business too, because they spend capital and make investments, but most of the big businesses use (thousands) of small businesses. It’s a symbiotic relationship.”

He also disagreed with claims that small businesses in Jackson Heights are losing out to larger chains and franchises and pointed to the many small businesses that still operate in the neighborhood.

“Walk down the street here. There are some big businesses, but the vibrancy of small businesses (contributes) to the vibrancy of the community.”

Dimon met with Antonio and Stephanie Albericci during Wednesday’s whistle-stop tour to discuss their experiences since taking over as owners of La Case De Los Antojitos six months ago.

Stephanie and Antonio Albericci with Jamie Dimon. Photo: Shane O’Brien

Antonio Albericci, who has been a long-time Chase customer throughout his business career, paid tribute to Dimon for showing interest in small businesses in Jackson Heights.

He said Dimon inquired about their business and congratulated the couple on the birth of their newborn.

Albericci said Chase has helped him through rough patches as a small business owner and added that small businesses need continued support if diverse neighborhoods such as Jackson Heights can continue to thrive.

“They (small businesses) all have their own flavor, their own style,” Albericci said. “Jackson Heights is a really unique neighborhood, and a lot of people say it might change with big businesses (coming in), but I don’t think they’re going to be able to change the neighborhood.”

Dimon also met with Brown’s Army & Navy co-owners Stuart Brown and Warren Reiman, along with store manager Tony Minucci, to discuss the challenges of operating a small business and to present the store with an award commemorating 50 years as a Chase customer.

Minucci said small businesses were the “heartbeat and pulse” of Jackson Heights, but small business owners are facing increasing challenges to operate.

“Small businesses have to constantly be innovative and change and some people just close off and walk away,” Minucci said. “But we’ve got bills to pay, so we’ve got to see the fight or go home.”

Weiman paid tribute to Dimon for shining the spotlight on small businesses and said it was an honor that Brown’s was one of the stores along Dimon’s route.

“It’s an honor when somebody of Jamie’s stature decides to pay you a visit and thank you for your many years of a relationship.”

Photo: Shane O’Brien

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Mets to host playoff watch parties at Citi Field

Oct. 3, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

As the New York Mets look to clinch a trip to the National League Division Series Wednesday night in Milwaukee, the team announced that beginning as early as Thursday, Oct. 3, Citi Field will be hosting watch parties of select away games during the playoffs.

Read More
0
Op-ed: Time to register, license, and insure motorized two-wheelers before our streets become even more dangerous

Oct. 2, 2024 By Tom Grech, Councilmember Sandra Ung and Assemblymember Sam Berger

Businesses are feeling the impact. From Astoria to Flushing, sidewalks and streets that once allowed shoppers to stroll safely have become obstacle courses where two-wheelers zip past at alarming speeds, weaving between pedestrians and cars with little regard for the rules of the road. When customers are concerned for their safety, they are less likely to visit, which hurts both business owners and the wider local economy. Haphazardly parked two-wheelers frequently block sidewalks and parking spaces in our commercial corridors, making it more difficult for customers to access our local businesses. This is especially true for seniors and individuals with mobility issues, who now have the added challenge of navigating around e-vehicles to shop at their favorite stores or eat at their favorite restaurants.

Read More
0
Load More Articles