Join the Queens Marathon Expo on March 29 featuring community-driven vendors and race-day essentials

Mar. 28, 2025 By Paulina Albarracin

Ready, set, go! The second annual Queens Marathon Expo will be held on Saturday, Mar. 29, at the Queens Museum in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

Hosted by Queens Distance Runners (QDR), the Queens Marathon Expo is an event where registered participants of the Queens Marathon gather to pick up their race bibs, connect with fellow runners (and potential competitors), and speak with vendors about their organizations. The attendees will have a chance to gain valuable insights through one-on-one interactions regarding the vendors’ products and services. The expo fosters a close-knit running community that celebrates health, camaraderie, and athleticism. The following day, runners will toe the starting line on Sunday, Mar. 30, at the Queens Marathon. Participants selected from the marathon, half marathon, or 10K race options at the borough’s largest park.

Developing an immersive expo for the borough’s first and only marathon was years in the making. Kevin Montalvo, the founder and race director of the Queens Marathon, drew inspiration from large-scale marathon events he encountered during his travels to international races. Montalvo appreciated the concept of expositions that showcase the unique characteristics of their host cities. The race director aimed to celebrate the marathon expo on the same pedestal as the marathon itself.

Nonprofit organizations and leaders will have a more significant presence than at last year’s inaugural expo. “It’s going to give people more of a world-building experience where they say, ‘We have the opportunity to connect in ways that [wouldn’t be possible] if you just sign up for the race, [finish] the run, grab the medal, and get on with your way,’” Montalvo remarked. “Now [they’re] going to say, ‘This is one of the many organizations that are improving the lives of Queens residents and communities.’”

The confirmed vendors are New Immigrant Community Empowerment (NICE), Queens Community House, Commonpoint Queens, and The Hustle Barbershop, a Queens-based barbershop owned by Run Hustle Run founder Carlos Mercado, better known as “Charly Hustle.” The Hustle Barbershop will reprise its initiative from last year’s expo by offering free haircuts to participants. The World’s Borough Bookshop is a potential vendor for the anticipated marathon expo.

Christine Jeanjaquet, the founder of The August Tree Inc., an immigrant-owned gift shop at the Queens Museum, will also offer food and refreshments for Queens Marathon finishers. Her strong presence at the Queens Marathon Expo exudes hospitality to all who enter the iconic museum. Jeanjaquet has enthusiastically supported the biannual race event and its inclusive mission to strengthen communities through the sport.

For the Queens Marathon Expo, Montalvo has specific criteria for selecting vendors. “My first thought process is, ‘What are they doing that aligns with our mission?’” Montalvo shared. “In the case of our vendors, we want to [ensure] that as we get more into our scope of races, we [attract] more runners, and that gives us the ability to [provide] vendors [with] the opportunity to be a part of it.” Montalvo elaborated that the marathon expo is where QDR facilitates networking opportunities for runners and nonprofit organizations. Following the running club’s collective mission, the expo allows vendors to build relationships with participants.

The Queens Marathon Expo is maintaining momentum for the fall edition of the Queens Marathon, for which Montalvo is working to convert it into a street race that runs through the World’s Borough. Montalvo explained that the proposal arose from safety concerns regarding the high number of participants navigating the narrow, uneven pavement at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. “We want the race to be safe, and people deserve to [experience] a race that goes through the neighborhoods and streets of Queens,” Montalvo added. “We’re expecting 2,000 runners or more for the fall.”

Information will also be available for upcoming races in the borough, including the QDR Track Meet at St. John’s University in Jamaica, NY, the Bayside 5K in Bayside, NY, and the Jackson Heights Mile in Jackson Heights, NY.

The Queens Marathon Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. To access the expo, runners can enter past the Unisphere at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

Please note that the QDR 10K is sold out, and the QDR Half Marathon is near capacity. All race events will start at 8 a.m.