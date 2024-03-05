Jackson Heights resident to star in upcoming concert at The Green Room 42

Mar. 5, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Jackson Heights resident Karen Mason is slated to have a starring role in an upcoming musical production, “More Than All the Sky,” at The Green Room 42, located at 570 10th Ave. in Manhattan, on Mar. 11 at 9:30 p.m.

This performance is meant to navigate the complexities of addiction while also providing hope for sobriety. It follows a young woman’s internal battle towards recovery and the impact that drugs and alcohol have on an entire family.

Mason plays the role of the young woman’s mother, May, who also happens to be suffering from Alzheimer’s. This role is very personal to Mason, as her own mother had Alzheimer’s.

“I read the script and listened to the music and thought it was a really powerful story,” Mason said. “It was my privilege to be part of something like this. I love doing new works, especially when they have a very real and powerful story.”

Mason believes attendees will be able to relate to the themes of vulnerability, frailty and resilience within the story.

“The whole thing about this story is it’s complicated and difficult [for the characters], but there’s still hope,” Mason said. “That’s what we all want. We all put one foot in front of the next every day and try to make sense of what this world is and what our lives are. All we can hold onto sometimes is that hope; that there is something different, something better, something more.”

A Broadway veteran, Mason is eager to work with so many young actors and writers. She feels this is an exciting young group, both on the stage and behind the scenes.

A total of 14 songs will be performed, with each tied together through narration. Tickets for the event are now available for purchase at https://bit.ly/morethanallthesky.

They range in price from $21.75-$71.75, plus a handling fee. For those interested in seeing the concert but unable to make it in person, tickets can also be purchased to view a livestream of the concert.

More Than All the Sky features Cailen Fu (Mean Girls), Fernell Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo), Karen Mason (Sunset Boulevard), Andrea Prestinario (Fun Home), Sydney Torin Shepherd (Jasper In Deadland), Maria Cristina Posada Slye (Evita), and Becca Suskauer (Pretty Woman). Direction, Book, and Lyrics by Lori Ada Jaroslow. Music, Additional Lyrics and Guitar by Morgan Hollingsworth. Music Direction by Nissa Kahle. Producer and Press/Marketing Direction by Mara Jill Herman, Social Media Management & Graphic Design by Arielle Zaystev, and Production Stage Management by Ella Smith.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Path To Peace, a non-profit organization that provides innovative services and resources to empower women to walk the path towards emotional, mental, physical and sexual integrity, defined by them, and to help heal their past.