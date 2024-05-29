Jackson Heights gears up for ‘The New Queens Pride’ celebration Sunday

May 29, 2024 By Queens Post News Team

The vibrant streets of Jackson Heights will host the 32nd annual Queens Pride on Sunday, June 2, in celebration of Pride month.

Promising a rainbow of festivities and community engagement, “The New Queens Pride” is set to delight from noon to 6 p.m. The festival and parade are poised to draw thousands to the heart of Queens.

Since its founding in 1993 by Daniel Dromm and Maritza Martinez, Queens Pride has become the second oldest and largest pride parade in New York City. Originally a response to local homophobic incidents and the murder of community member Julio Rivera, the parade highlights Queens as a significant hub for the LGBTQ+ and transgender communities.

The parade begins at 89th Street and proceeds along 37th Avenue, ending at 75th Street, where the festival will take place. Attendees can expect a variety of entertainment from hosts Carlos Basquiat, Jonte’ Moaning, and Julius Caeser, and headline acts like Antaeuz Y La Santa Luz, Arturo Mugler, and Cyannie Lopez. Performances by groups such as Cheer New York and Gotham Cheer are expected to energize the crowd with their spirited displays.

This year, Queens Pride honors State Senator Leroy Comrie, Amber Ferrer, and Billy Green as grand marshals, recognizing their significant contributions to the community.

For further information and a full schedule of events, visit newqueenspride.org.