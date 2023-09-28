Jackson Heights bodega sells $1 million Powerball lottery ticket

Sept. 28, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Check your ticket!

A bodega in Jackson Heights has sold a $1 million winning lottery ticket, lottery officials said.

The store, 37th Ave. Grocery Inc., is located at 82-06 37th Ave., and workers there sold the ticket for the Powerball draw on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The bodega is situated directly across the street from the Heritage Tower, a recently renovated nine-story office building located at 82-11 37th Ave.

The ticket holder matched the winning numbers of 1, 7, 46, 47 and 63 to scoop the $1 million prize — the second prize in the jackpot.

MD Hossain, the owner of 37th Ave. Grocery Inc., told the Queens/Jackson Heights Post that the winner has not come forward.

Hossain said the store has been open for 13 years and has sold many winning tickets before, though the $1 million winner is the biggest.

It is unclear if the ticket holder has been identified.

The Queens/Jackson Heights Post was unable to reach the store for comment.

The top Powerball prize will now roll over and increase to $925 million for the next drawing on Saturday, Sep. 30. There have been 29 consecutive drawings without a top prize winner, dating back to July 19, according to NBC.

A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.