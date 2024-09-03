Jackson Heights back-to-school giveaway distributes over 1,000 backpacks, amplifies push for universal school meals

Sept. 3, 2024 By Iryna Shkurhan

A week before NYC students head back to the classroom, elected officials wrapped up their backpack giveaways to support families in their districts.

On Thursday evening, students had the chance to choose from over 1,000 backpacks laid out on several tables along the 34th Avenue Open Street in Jackson Heights. A long line of parents with young children had already formed before the distribution began at 5 p.m.

For State Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas, the event culminated in a neighborhood tour through her western Queens district, with giveaways in East Elmhurst, Astoria, and Woodside earlier in August.

The backpacks and some school supplies were donated by longtime and newer community partners, such as the Hispanic Federation, Carpenters Contractor Alliance (CCA) Metro, and MetroHealth Plus. Other local nonprofits, such as Queens Community House, were tabling alongside the officials to share resources and services in Spanish and English.

“For our newest New Yorkers, I think there’s certainly a greater need for backpacks and other school supplies,” Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas told the Queens Post. “We have a high-needs district, so I think pretty much every year is very busy.”

In past years, her team ran out of backpacks at these types of distributions, so this time, they came prepared with hundreds of backpacks for the final back-to-school distribution event.

Her office also partnered with other elected officials in the area, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, State Senator Jessica Ramos, and City Council Member Sheker Krishnan. Their own teams handed out hundreds of backpacks in different colors and patterns, giving kids a choice.

The state assembly member also pointed out that while NYC students have free breakfast and lunch at their public schools, many students in suburban regions lack the same access. Over 650 schools across the state do not have the resources to provide free meals during school hours.

In a fight for universal access to school meals, González-Rojas introduced the Universal School Meals Act last year. If passed, it will guarantee all students across the state in public, charter and private schools free meals regardless of their family income.

“I’m excited to provide our families with backpacks and school supplies but one of the major needs we have to address this year is child hunger. This is a human rights issue, not a question of who deserves what. You can’t teach a hungry child,” she said in a statement.

It is currently estimated that 320,000 students across the state still lack access to free meals, despite $135 million in 2023 and $145 million in 2024 allocated in the state budget to expand school meals.

“It’s a tough time for families, so we’re working on many levels to fight to make it more affordable, Assembly Member González-Rojas noted during the giveaway. “But certainly, giving out tangible resources is really important.”