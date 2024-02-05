Holocaust survivor and Jackson Heights resident dies at 101

Feb. 5, 2024 By Ethan Marshall
Jackson Heights resident Hannah Deutch, who survived the Holocaust by escaping Germany, died Jan. 29 at the age of 101.
Deutch lived in Bochum, Germany when Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glass) occurred in 1938, when she was 16 years old, according to New York Jewish Week. She managed to escape Germany for England in 1939 via the Kindertransport Program, an organized effort to rescue children from areas controlled by Nazis, thanks to help from her cousin.
In 1941, Deutch enlisted in the British Army, working as a nurse until 1944. During her service time, she was an active member of the Jewish Forces Club, in which Jewish members of the Allied Forces would meet together and interact with one another.
Deutch would later move to Chile in 1949 to reunite with her mother and stepfather following the death of her husband, who succumbed to his injuries that he sustained years earlier in World War II. In 1962, Deutch moved with her two sons to Elmhurst, Queens. She would later move to Jackson Heights in 1979, where she resided for the remainder of her life.