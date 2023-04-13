Group of suspects wanted for mugging two men within 30 minutes in Corona last month: NYPD

April 13, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video of a group of suspects wanted for carrying out two muggings within 30 minutes in Corona last month.

Police say the three suspects, including one getaway driver, first targeted a 66-year-old man who was walking in front of a house located at the intersection of Junction Boulevard and Alstyne Avenue on March 16 at around 4:30 a.m., according to police.

One of the alleged assailants, working in tandem with the second suspect, placed the victim in a headlock before stealing his wallet and $100 cash, police said. They both then fled into a late model Toyota sedan being driven by the third suspect.

The Toyota was last seen traveling westbound on 45th Avenue, according to authorities.

The victim was not injured and refused medical attention, cops said.

About 30 minutes later, the three suspects struck again, this time targeting a 55-year-old man who was walking at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 108th Street, which is around half a mile away from where the first incident took place.

Police said that two of the suspects walked up to the victim and the first assailant punched him in the head. The second alleged mugger then placed the victim in a chokehold before they snatched the victim’s wallet and $600 cash.

They then fled into the Toyota which was being occupied by the getaway driver. The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound toward Roosevelt Avenue.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.