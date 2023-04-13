You are reading

Group of suspects wanted for mugging two men within 30 minutes in Corona last month: NYPD

(Photos: NYPD and Google Maps)

Police have released video of a group of suspects wanted for carrying out two muggings in the space of half an hour in Corona last month. The intersection of Junction Boulevard and Alstyne Avenue, where the first incident is alleged to have taken place, is pictured on the right (Photos: NYPD and Google Maps)

April 13, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video of a group of suspects wanted for carrying out two muggings within 30 minutes in Corona last month.

Police say the three suspects, including one getaway driver, first targeted a 66-year-old man who was walking in front of a house located at the intersection of Junction Boulevard and Alstyne Avenue on March 16 at around 4:30 a.m., according to police.

One of the alleged assailants, working in tandem with the second suspect, placed the victim in a headlock before stealing his wallet and $100 cash, police said. They both then fled into a late model Toyota sedan being driven by the third suspect.

The Toyota was last seen traveling westbound on 45th Avenue, according to authorities.

The victim was not injured and refused medical attention, cops said.

About 30 minutes later, the three suspects struck again, this time targeting a 55-year-old man who was walking at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 108th Street, which is around half a mile away from where the first incident took place.

Police said that two of the suspects walked up to the victim and the first assailant punched him in the head. The second alleged mugger then placed the victim in a chokehold before they snatched the victim’s wallet and $600 cash.

They then fled into the Toyota which was being occupied by the getaway driver. The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound toward Roosevelt Avenue.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

(Photos: Google Maps)

The intersection of 43rd Avenue and 108th Street, where the second incident is alleged to have taken place (Photos: Google Maps)

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Op-Ed: Why Resorts World NYC is the right choice for a full-scale casino license

Apr. 10, 2023 By Thomas J. Grech

The state of New York started 2023 by opening the proposal process in the downstate region of New York for up to three full-scale casino licenses that will allow for live dealers at table games, such as blackjack, poker and roulette. As the process begins to review proposals, elected leaders face an important choice that will have significant implications for our economy, public education system, and the quality of life in local communities.

Read More
0
Load More Articles