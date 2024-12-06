Four men sought in violent home invasion at LeFrak City in Corona last month: NYPD

Dec. 6, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 110th Precinct are searching for four armed robbers who pulled off a home invasion at LeFrak City last month.

The incident occurred on the evening of Friday, Nov. 22, when the perpetrators entered one of the LeFrak apartment buildings near the intersection of 96th Street and 57th Avenue in Corona.

Once inside the building, they allegedly pushed their way into an apartment through an unlocked door and pulled out knives. At the same time, one of the perpetrators pointed an “imitation firearm” at the 30-year-old man inside the unit, police said.

The assailants proceeded to strike the victim about his body and forcibly removed property, which included $4,000 in cash and his cell phone, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

The four strangers exited the building and were last seen heading north on 96th Street toward 50th Avenue. The victim sustained minor lacerations and bruising to his body and refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect entering the lobby past women and children before executing the home invasion. One wore a black face covering, a black jacket, and dark-colored cargo pants. The second suspect wore a black face covering a dark green hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The third man wore two motorcycle helmets, a blue face covering, a dark green Adidas sweatshirt, beige pants, and black sneakers while carrying a multi-colored tote bag. The fourth suspect went in unmasked and was the only one who showed his face. He wore a black hooded jacket over a white hoodie and ripped jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 1, the 110th Precinct has reported 500 robberies so far in 2024, 79 more than the 421 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 18.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also on the rise in the precinct, with 743 reported so far this year, 60 more than the 683 reported at the same point in 2023, an increase of 8.8%, according to CompStat.