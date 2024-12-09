You are reading

Skip the lines: Jackson Heights Foodtown launches mobile checkout for speedy shopping

Scan. Pay. Go at the Ferreira Foodtown in Jackson Heights. Photo: Allegiance Retail Services

Dec. 9, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Shoppers at Foodtown supermarket in Jackson Heights can now enjoy a quicker checkout experience, thanks to a new mobile shopping solution that allows them to scan and pay with their phones.

Located at 76-10 37th Ave., Foodtown has introduced the “Scan. Pay. Go” initiative, which allows customers to scan product barcodes on their phones as they shop and pay via QR code before exiting the store.

The new service is supported by Allegiance Retail Services, which provides technology for Ferreira Foodtown of Jackson Heights.

Foodtown at 76-10 37th Ave. Jackson Heights. Via Google Maps

To use the service, customers must download the store’s mobile checkout app and scan product barcodes as they shop. Customers can then pay for their shopping by scanning a QR code located near the store’s exit without having to go through a checkout line or register.

The new service aims to provide customers with a frictionless checkout experience by allowing shoppers to bypass traditional checkout lines. Allegiance also said the service would help shoppers on a budget by providing them with a running total of their shopping costs.

Photo: Allegiance Retail Services

Photo: Allegiance Retail Services

Meanwhile, the service will also allow store managers to redirect more of their workers to customer service roles due to a reduction in the number of customers in checkout lanes, Allegiance said.

Allegiance additionally stated that the service would have a positive impact on the environment by eliminating paper usage.

Allegiance plans to roll out the mobile shopping app at other stores in the coming months.

Donna Zambo, vice president and chief marketing officer of Allegiance, said the service will redefine the customer experience at Ferreira Foodtown. 

The Scan. Pay. Go initiative marks a significant milestone in grocery retail innovation, aiming to redefine the shopping experience through advanced mobile solutions,” Zambo said in a statement. “This is one of many digital retail innovations we have planned in the coming months, which will transform how our customers shop our stores.”

Jason Ferreira, owner of the Jackson Heights location, welcomed the arrival of the new service and said it would change how customers shop in the store. 

We love to provide our customers with the very best products and services in our stores. And Scan. Pay. Go gives our shoppers alternative checkout options to best fit their individual needs,” Ferreira said. 

email the author: news@queenspost.com

