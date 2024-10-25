Filipino American History Month celebrated with town hall and resource fair in Elmhurst

Oct. 25, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

October marks Filipino American History Month, a time to recognize Filipino Americans’ contributions and rich cultural heritage across the country.

In honor of this celebration, the New York chapter of the National Federation of Filipino American Associations (NaFFAA), in partnership with Assembly Member Steven Raga, will host the 2024 Filipino American History Month (FAHM) Town Hall and Resource Fair on Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. James Episcopal Church, located at 84-07 Broadway in Elmhurst.

Assembly Member Raga, who is of Filipino descent, has been a prominent advocate for the Filipino community in New York. He represents District 30, encompassing the neighborhoods of Elmhurst, Maspeth, Middle Village, Jackson Heights, Astoria and Woodside, home to “Little Manila,” a vibrant hub for Filipino culture, food and businesses.

The event, which runs from noon to 4 p.m., offers a hybrid format. The Town Hall begins at 1 p.m. and is available both in person and via Zoom.

This year’s theme, “Halo-Halloween,” blends Filipino American history with Halloween festivities, providing a day of community empowerment, resources, performances and fun.

Attendees will be able to engage with local organizations, explore available resources and celebrate Filipino heritage through dance and other cultural activities.

Key discussions at the Town Hall will feature community leaders who will address important issues facing Filipino Americans in New York. Meanwhile, the Resource Fair will offer a variety of educational materials and services provided by local stakeholders. Free refreshments, giveaways and Halloween treats will be available to all in attendance.

There are several ways for community members to get involved in this event. Attendees are invited to join the discussions at the Town Hall and explore the Resource Fair.

To learn more and to participate in this celebration of Filipino American heritage and unity, click here.