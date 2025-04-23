FDNY lieutenant saves dog from burning Elmhurst home during two-alarm blaze

April 23, 2025 By Lloyd Mitchell and Czarinna Andres

A Queens firefighter is being hailed as a hero after rescuing an unconscious dog from a burning home during a two-alarm fire in Elmhurst on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at around 3:30 p.m. at 86-05 57th St., where Squad Company 288 arrived to find heavy flames pouring from the second and third floors of the residential building. The FDNY’s 46th Battalion quickly transmitted a second alarm as the fire spread into the cockloft and extended through the roof.

Firefighters were forced to cut open the roof using saws and hooks to ventilate the structure and contain the blaze. More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene, using five hoselines to knock down the main body of the fire.

Amid the chaos, FDNY Lt. Todd Smith of Rescue Company is credited with saving the life of a husky named Rocky, who had run back into the smoke-filled building. Smith found the dog unconscious and covered in soot during a search of the premises and helped revive the animal outside the home.

Nearby resident Stephanie Rodriguez, who also jumped in to help the family evacuate, said she witnessed smoke pouring from the third-floor balcony.

“I saw the smoke and ran over to help the family and their dogs—Rocky and Sky,” Rodriguez said. “But the dog ran back inside. It was terrifying.”

Smith and other responders worked to bring the husky back to life, and the dog was successfully revived at the scene.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, according to FDNY officials. Searches throughout the building for residents proved negative, and no civilians were injured.

The fire was placed under control by 4:55 p.m., and the FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.