Elmhurst two-story home to be vertically expanded into six-unit condo building

May 16, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed to expand a 2-story residential building at 94-24 55th Ave. in Elmhurst into a 4-story building with six housing units.

The proposed expansion would create a building 44 feet tall that would yield 6,297 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 1,049 square feet, the residences will most likely be condos.

Other planned features at the property include a cellar and a rear yard 78 feet long. The building is located within close proximity to P.S. 13Q Clement C. Moore, P721Q John F. Kennedy Jr. School, Magic Years Preschool and Nursery, the Newtown Playground, the Newtown High School Athletic Field and the Queens Center Shopping Mall. There are also several bus stops in the area for the Q29, Q38, Q72, QM10, QM11 and QM40 lines.

The applications for the expansion were submitted by Leonard Zheng of 9424 Holding LLC. The architect of record for this proposed project is listed as Xiaohong Zhao of Ameriland Brook LLC.

Demolition permits will almost certainly not be needed for the construction process, since the project calls for a vertical and horizontal expansion rather than the creation of a new building. An estimated completion date for the expansion has not yet been provided.