Elmhurst kicks off holiday season with annual tree lighting at Veteran’s Grove Playground

Dec. 2, 2024 By Ramy Mahmoud and Queens Post Staff

Elmhurst residents came together to celebrate the start of the holiday season on Monday, Nov. 25, for the annual Holiday Tree Lighting at Veteran’s Grove Playground.

The festive event, which kicked off at 5 p.m. on Judge St. and Whitney Ave. in Elmhurst, featured a tree lighting ceremony, holiday caroling, and a special visit from Santa Claus.

The holiday celebration was made possible by the efforts of local community leaders, including Council Member Shekar Krishnan, who emphasized the importance of the event in bringing the community together.

“We’re here at the annual tradition at Veterans Grove Park lighting our holiday tree,” Krishnan said. “If you look around, you see the very best of the community. It’s all of us celebrating the holidays together.” Krishnan expressed he was very proud to work with Community Board 4 and the New Town Civic Association for the event.

Assembly Member Catalina Cruz also spoke about the significance of the event. “This is a wonderful yearly celebration of community members, the community board, and everyone who just loves the holidays,” Cruz remarked. “We get together yearly, and even the little ones are just as excited.”

Christian Cassagnol, District Manager for Community Board 4, reflected on the long-standing tradition. “We’ve been doing this for many, many years,” Cassagnol said. “It’s a collaboration with the local elected officials and civic organizations. Many organizations come together, and we organize free events for the kids.”

Cassagnol reminded everyone that this is part of a two-series event—the first one being at Veteran’s Grove, and the second one is scheduled for December 4 at Moore Homestead Playground located at Broadway and 45th Ave and 82nd St. also in Elmhurst, which is anticipated to be a larger event.

The Elmhurst Holiday Tree Lighting is just one of many seasonal festivities in the area, fostering a spirit of unity and celebration among local residents. The event was also a showcase of the community’s commitment to creating a festive and welcoming environment for all ages.