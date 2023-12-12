Elmhurst Hospital celebrates new Citi Bike installation

Dec. 12, 2023 By Bill Parry

Elmhurst Hospital recently celebrated a new arrival, not in its maternity ward, but outside, with the Department of Transportation installing a Citi Bike rack across the street.

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez cut the ribbon on the much-anticipated Citi Bike rack on Nov. 29 that has been installed at 41st Avenue and 80th Street, across from the Elmhurst Hospital Community Medical Center. The new station is part of Phase 3 of the Citi Bike expansion that has seen several racks installed throughout Jackson Heights, Corona and Elmhurst.

The Citi Bike system has grown to more than 30,000 bikes and 2,000 stations across the five boroughs, more than quadrupling its fleet from 6,000 bikes and 332 stations when it initially launched in May 2013.

“Citi Bike has proven to be a wildly popular transportation option with ridership soaring since the pandemic,” Rodriguez said. “We’re excited to continue expanding service in Queens to help offer residents a sustainable and efficient way to get around. This new dock near Elmhurst Hospital provides a convenient, affordable, and healthy transit option for the community members and front-line workers keeping New Yorkers safe.”

Riders have been utilizing the bikes since they first came to the Community Board 4 district, which covers Elmhurst and Corona, in September. Since then, they have been used by more than 5,500 individuals who account for 25,000 Citi Bike trips.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst CEO Dr. Helen Arteaga-Landaverde welcomed the new Citi Bike installation.

“We are very happy to have a new Citi Bike station directly across the street from our hospital,” she said. “Having a green, convenient transportation option for patients, visitors, and staff in line with our own goals to reduce carbon emissions and promote a healthier environment for our community.”