DOT soliciting feedback on where to add Citi Bike docking stations in northwest Queens, including Jackson Heights and Corona

Feb. 15, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Citi Bike is expanding deeper into Queens with the bike-share company looking to install docking stations in East Elmhurst and all the way east toward Corona.

The stations will be part of a major Citi Bike expansion that will also bring docks to Jackson Heights and Elmhurst by 2024.

The latest expansion covers an area from Boody Street in East Elmhurst, eastward as far as the Horace Harding Expressway in Corona. The neighborhoods within this area of Queens are represented by Community Boards 3 and 4.

The company is soliciting feedback on where to install the docks and has opened a portal for riders to provide their input, the NYC Dept. of Transportation announced last week.

The portal has already generated nearly 1,400 comments.

The latest expansion into northwestern Queens is part of the DOT’s plan to build out the bike-sharing network across New York City that began in 2013 with Phase 1 of its installation process.

Citi Bike first came to Queens in 2015 under Phase 2 with docking stations in Long Island City. The network was then extended into Astoria and the far reaches of Long Island City in 2017. It was extended once again into northwest Astoria and parts of East Elmhurst at the beginning of 2021.

The latest stations are part of Phase 3, that is extending into Sunnyside, Woodside, Maspeth, Middle Village, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights and Corona – as well as deeper into the other boroughs.

When completed, the phase 3 expansion will have doubled the service area by 35 square miles and tripled the number of bikes to 40,000.

Citi Bike is expanding and we’d like to know where you’d like to see @CitiBikeNYC stations in Queens CBs 3 and 4, which includes Jackson Heights, Corona, Elmhurst, and East Elmhurst. Provide your feedback: https://t.co/yp27nGgwmQ pic.twitter.com/klp8co3xNb — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) February 8, 2023