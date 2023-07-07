Discover these hidden gems for a staycation in western Queens

July 7, 2023 By Danielle Brody

Instead of leaving town, why not try a staycation?

We’ve put together a list of hotels in western Queens. Each property has unique features from pet friendly policies, rooftops overlooking Manhattan, or on-site bars — so you may not even want to leave the hotel.

Paper Factory | 37-06 36th St.

For work and play

This factory-turned-hotel maintains an industrial design like exposed brick, high ceilings, and reclaimed furniture in the rooms. Connect and get work done in creative co-working spaces like the sunny conservatory; break a sweat in the 24-hour gym; get a drink in the courtyard; or play shuffleboard in the game room.

The hotel is offering guests who book three or more nights 20% off their stay and $20 toward an Uber ride when you stay at the hotel.

Aloft Long Island City-Manhattan View | 27-45 Jackson Ave.

For vibrant NYC-energy

Aloft is known for its communal spaces that capture the energy of the city. Spend time on the 18-story-high rooftop patio overlooking the Manhattan skyline, the interior outdoor courtyard, or the game area with a pool table, Connect Four and giant Jenga.

For evening entertainment, the on-site WXYZ bar and lounge is affordable and fun, according to director of sales, Ishmael Kolthoff. There’s karaoke on Wednesdays, happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. every day and live music most Thursdays and Fridays. Look out for other Live @ Aloft events like comedy shows and art exhibitions.

You can still work out or hang out with your dog on a staycation at Aloft — the hotel has a 24/7 gym and it allows pets under 40 pounds.

LIC Hotel | 44-04 21st St.

For a simple, comfortable stay

LIC Hotel is a no-frills hotel that still offers a cozy staycation experience and some of the comforts of home. The spacious rooftop is open for guests to enjoy views of Manhattan. The hotel also offers a complimentary hot breakfast buffet. Guests can use the gym, laundry room and Wi-Fi.

If you book directly with the hotel, you can save 15% on your stay (it’s nonrefundable).

Boro Hotel | 38-28 27th St.

For good reads and good food

Take your favorite novel down to the lounge in Boro Hotel’s sleek lobby or grab one from the library featuring Strand Bookstore books and a newstand. If you need to get work done, Boro Hotel’s lobby has complimentary high speed WiFi, ample work space and a cafe open until late into the evening. When it’s time to break a sweat, the hotel has a 24/7 fitness center on-site.

The rooms are for fully relaxing with fluffy robes, Aptiva bath products and pillow-top mattresses.

The hotel is also home to Beebe’s, a pizza restaurant serving old-school, thin-crust pies, cocktails, wine and beer on tap from local breweries.

Boro Hotel is offering special perks for “staycationers” including room upgrades, early check-in, late checkout and a waived dog-fee. A two-night stay is required.

The Modernist Hotel | 38-30 28th St., Long Island City

For inspiration in an intimate space

This newly remodeled Modernist Hotel is a 16-room boutique, family-owned property that opened last March.

General Manager Yianni Katsifas said he designed the space with his mom and his dad constructed it from the ground up.

Besides its modern, artistic design from the lobby to the rooms, the main attraction is a 1,000-square-foot public art gallery with rotating works from varying mediums and genres.

The hotel offers in-room spa services like massage, heated aromatherapy, and cupping from a licensed massage therapist. Until the hotel adds food and beverage, guests are welcome to order in.

Kastifas said the hotel attracts a lot of New Yorkers.

“It’s nice to see people find little gems in their own cities,” Kastifas said.



The Modernist offers a 12% discount for people who book directly with the brand.

Ravel Hotel | 808 Queens Plaza South

For a summer club feeling

Ravel’s rooftop is an urban pool club with cabanas and events. You can get a cabana or just a pool pass to enjoy the roof that overlooks the East River and Roosevelt Island. Plus, the pool club offers events all summer long.

When you’re not enjoying the roof atop this high-rise, the spacious rooms offer modern design and views of the city.

The Hotel also houses an indoor/outdoor rooftop restaurant called the Penthouse. You can get Asian and South American-influenced dishes for dinner daily, late-nights on the weekends, and brunch on Sundays.