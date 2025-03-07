You are reading

Cyclist wanted for punching, slashing man in Jackson Heights street dispute: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly attacked a pedestrian on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights during an argument late last month. NYPD

March 7, 2025 By Bill Parry

Cops are looking for a cyclist who allegedly assaulted a pedestrian on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights late last month.

The 28-year-old man was walking past 90-01 Roosevelt Avenue at around 5:06 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, when he engaged in a dispute with the suspect, a man riding on a black bicycle.

The argument escalated into violence when the cyclist punched the victim in the head with a closed fist and then slashed him across the stomach with an unknown sharp object, police said Thursday. The assailant rode away eastbound toward Junction Boulevard.

Police from the 115th Precinct responded to the scene, and the victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a medium complexion, in his late 30s with a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, black and white sneakers and a black durag.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through March 2, the 115th Precinct has reported 77 felony assaults so far in 2025, four fewer than the 81 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 4.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

