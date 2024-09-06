Council Member Moya and community partners distribute over 1,000 backpacks to local students in Corona

Sept. 6, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

Council Member Francisco Moya, alongside community partners and volunteers, hosted a back-to-school event at Moya’s district office, distributing more than 1,000 backpacks and school supplies to local students in Corona.

The Moya Back-to-School Festivity, held on Tuesday, Sept. 4, featured food, music and children’s activities, concluding with a movie night screening of “Barbie.”

“We need to ensure our community is equipped with the resources they desperately need,” said Moya. “The series of back-to-school events were meant to not only provide students with backpacks and school supplies, but also bring the community together to welcome the new school year in a positive light.”

The distributions were made possible through the efforts of dedicated volunteers and support from partners, like the Hispanic Federation, MetroPlus Health, NYCFC, East Elmhurst-Corona Civic Association, NYC District Council of Carpenters, Cement and Concrete Workers District Council, NYC Parks, NYPD, Elmhurst Hospital, Queens Center Mall, Queens Public Library, Planet Fitness and Madison Square Garden, among others.

One of the sponsors, Frankie Miranda, President and CEO of the Hispanic Federation, said, “Back-to-school drives like these get essential supplies in the hands of our students and show them that their community cares about them and is rooting for them to achieve and excel in school.”

“Hispanic Federation is proud to partner with Council Member Francisco Moya to provide students with the back-to-school supplies they need to help them have a successful academic year,” he said.

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) was another key partner in the initiative. “Back to school should always be an exciting time, as our city’s students get ready for another year of learning,” said Brad Sims, NYCFC CEO. “We are grateful for Council Member Francisco Moya’s work to ensure that students start the year on a positive note, fully focused on doing their best in the classrooms.”

Labor unions also played an active role in supporting the event. “Union carpenters are proud to build solid foundations for a successful school year for school children in Queens, alongside our friend of labor, Council Member Francisco Moya,” said Joseph Geiger, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the New York City District Council of Carpenters. “Back-to-school drives are just another way the Carpenters Union gives back to the communities where we live and work.”

Corporate partners such as Planet Fitness also contributed to the success of the event. “We’re proud to support Council Member Moya’s back-to-school drive, helping to ensure that students in Corona and Jackson Heights have the tools they need for a successful school year,” said James Innocenti, Partner at Supreme Fitness.

For Larinda Hooks, President of the East Elmhurst-Corona Civic Association, the event was a testament to the power of community. “In East Elmhurst, in Corona and across District 21, the community is family, and there’s no better way to continue to show up for our families than by ensuring students have what they need in this new school year,” she said.