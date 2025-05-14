Corona man indicted for fatal stabbing of cyclist near Roosevelt Avenue food truck last month: DA

May 14, 2025 By Bill Parry

A Corona man is being held without bail and faces up to life in prison after he was indicted by a Queens grand jury and charged with murder in the first degree, and other related crimes, for the death of a Rockland County cyclist on Roosevelt Avenue last month.

Nelson Torres, 33, of 37th Avenue, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on Tuesday for the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Anderson David Archila Martinez after the two encountered each other near the Junction Boulevard 7 train station on April 14.

According to the charges, at approximately 12:16 a.m. on Monday, April 14, Torres was standing in line at a food truck near the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Junction Boulevard in Corona when Archila Martinez, of Spring Valley, approached the intersection riding a bicycle along the crowded sidewalk. As he pedaled past, Martinez allegedly jostled Torres’ book bag, prompting a verbal dispute between the two men.

Torres then chased Archila Martinez as he attempted to ride away. The defendant allegedly knocked Martinez off his bicycle, brandished a knife, and took the bike. Archila Martinez called 911 to report the robbery and told dispatchers he was pursuing the individual responsible. He caught up to Torres on the northeast corner of Junction Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue, where he knocked Torres to the ground.

After falling from the bike, Torres allegedly stabbed Martinez in the abdomen with a knife before fleeing the scene.

Emergency medical services responded and transported Martinez to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Following eyewitness accounts provided to detectives from the 115th Precinct and the Queens District Attorney’s Office—as well as video surveillance recovered from the scene—Torres was taken into custody. During questioning, he admitted to stabbing the victim, stating he used a knife to cause the fatal injury.

“As alleged, the defendant violently ended the life of a young man who did nothing more than bump into him,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “He is accused of stealing the victim’s bicycle and stabbing him to death with a knife when the victim tried to get his property back.”

Torres was additionally charged with two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon.

“The defendant is now indicted for first-degree murder and other serious charges,” Katz said.

Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael B. Aloise remanded Torres into custody without bail and ordered him to return to court on Sept. 3. If convicted of the top charge, Torres faces up to life in prison.