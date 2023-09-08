Cops seek five suspects in alleged anti-LGBTQIA+ attack in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Sept. 8, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police in the 115th Precinct are looking for a group of five suspects wanted for attacking a man in an alleged LGBTQIA+ hate crime assault in Jackson Heights last month.

The alleged beating took place in front of Los Chuzos y Algo Mas, a Colombian restaurant located at 79-01 Roosevelt Ave., at around 11:50 a.m. on Aug. 27, when the five suspects approached the 31-year-old victim and began spewing anti-LGBTQIA+ obscenities at him, police said.

The alleged assailants then proceeded to punch the victim about the body before fleeing the scene on foot, cops said. Police said the attack was unprovoked.

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition with lacerations and swelling to his body and face.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

Police on Thursday, Sept. 8, released images of the suspects wanted for questioning.

There have been six reported hate crimes in the 115th Precinct so far this year, up from three compared to the same time last year, according to police data. Meanwhile, there have been 327 felony assaults in the precinct so far this year, up 10.1% compared to the same time last year.