Cops seek crooks who stabbed two teens in Jackson Heights playground

Sept. 1, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

Police from the 115th Precinct are searching for the crooks who stabbed two teenagers with a broken glass beer bottle inside of Junction Playground in Jackson Heights last month.

Authorities say that the suspects approached a 17-year-old male and 18-year-old male inside Junction Playground, at 34th Avenue and 96th Street, and demanded their “property,” though a police spokesperson could not confirm what was demanded.

The crooks then smashed a glass beer bottle and stabbed the 17-year-old in the chest and the 18-year-old in the head, neck and hand, according to authorities. They then fled the scene on foot and headed southbound on Junction Boulevard toward 35th Avenue.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported both victims to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects on Sept. 1.

One suspect has a light complexion and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a light colored T-shirt and white pants.

The second suspect also has a light complexion and slim build, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.