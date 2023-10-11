Commuter beaten with own umbrella in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Oct. 11, 2023 By Bill Parry

An E train rider was beaten with his own umbrella by a stranger at the Jackson Heights subway hub on Roosevelt Avenue on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst reported that the 41-year-old victim was inside the 74th Street station when an unidentified man approached him at around 6:20 a.m. on Oct. 8 and snatched his umbrella. The assailant proceeded to strike the victim on the wrist and over his head, police said.

The attacker jumped on a northbound E train that entered the station during the beating. The victim walked to Elmhurst Hospital where he was treated for swelling to his head and wrist, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Oct. 10.

He is believed to be between 18 and 30 years old and is approximately 6 feet tall with a dark complexion, short black hair and a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The 110th Precinct has reported 577 felony assaults so far in 2023, 163 more than the 414 reported at the same time last year, an increase of 39.4%, according to the latest CompStat report.