You are reading

Brooklyn scooter rider killed by hit-and-run driver in Corona: NYPD

A Brooklyn man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Corona early Sunday morning. (File photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Aug. 7, 2023 By Bill Parry

A Brooklyn man was killed by a hit-and-run driver who collided with his motorized scooter in Corona on Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

Amikar Armondo Marquez-Larez, 36, of Clay Street just south of Newtown Creek in Greenpoint, was riding a 2021 Znen ZN 150T just before 5 a.m. on Aug. 6 in the vicinity of 50th Avenue and 97th Street, when he was struck by the driver of an SUV who kept driving after the collision, according to authorities.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst responded to a 911 regarding the collision and found Marquez-Larez with severe trauma to his body.

EMS rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that the driver of a white Honda CRV was traveling eastbound on 50th Avenue when it collided with the scooter that was traveling southbound on 97th Street, with the impact sending Marquez-Larez onto the pavement. The driver did not remain on the scene and remains at large, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

email the author: [email protected]
No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
‘It’s chaos’: Councilman Moya voices concerns over unauthorized vendors, illegal prostitution in Corona

Aug. 4, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A group of Queens Democratic officials held a rally in Corona Plaza on Wednesday, Aug. 2, where they criticized the Department of Sanitation for recently cracking down on unauthorized vendors operating at the location and City Council Member Francisco Moya, who is also a Democrat and represents the district, did not attend the demonstration as he supported the agency’s move.

Read More
0
Queens native LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells festival featuring stellar lineup of hip-hop royalty returning to Forest Hills Stadium

Aug. 2, 2023 By Bill Parry

Queens will become the center of the hip-hop universe this week with the return of LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells festival at Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 5, featuring performances by Queen Latifah, Method Man and Redman, Ludacris, Salt-n-Pepa, De La Soul, Big Daddy Kane, Brand Nubian, Monie Love and Black Sheep, among other legends.

Read More
0
Load More Articles