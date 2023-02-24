Brooklyn man arrested for attempted murder after Christmas Day shooting in Corona

Feb. 24, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A Brooklyn man has been arrested for attempted murder and other crimes after he allegedly shot a victim in Corona on Christmas Day.

Kevin Aspiroz, 25, was picked up by police on Thursday, Feb. 23, two months after he allegedly shot a 45-year-old man during an attempted armed robbery on 103rd Street, between 35th and 37th Avenue, police said.

Aspiroz, of Bleecker Street, approached the man outside a house just before 2 a.m. and displayed a gun before demanding property, police said.

He then fired off one shot, striking the victim in the left shoulder., according to authorities. Aspiroz then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

Aspiroz was arrested at 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 23 and was also charged with attempted robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.