You are reading

Bonchon expanding its presence in New York with two new western Queens locations

Korean Fried Chicken and Korean Food

Bonchon Chicken (Photo: Bonchon.com)

Oct. 16, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

Korean fried chicken enthusiasts in Queens have a delicious reason to rejoice as Bonchon, the renowned Korean fried chicken chain, is set to make its mark in the borough with two new locations by the end of the year.

With a strong presence across 125 locations in the United States and a remarkable global reach spanning over 420 units worldwide, Bonchon has established itself as a beloved international brand synonymous with the art of crafting hand-battered, double-fried, and irresistibly crispy Korean fried chicken.

Franchise partner SK Bon Inc., is gearing up to open their first Bonchon restaurant at Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst this fall, which promises to be a treat for mall shoppers and food lovers alike. The establishment can be found at the lower level food court next to Panda Express.

Meanwhile, just a short distance away in Long Island City, Sinabro Inc. — another franchise partner — is preparing to launch its third Bonchon location in the City Food Court at the iconic One Court Square this winter. The location at One Court Square is particularly special, as it places Bonchon at the heart of one of Queens’ most diverse neighborhoods.

Both of these openings represent a significant milestone for Bonchon and its commitment to sharing the joy of Korean cuisine. These locations will not only serve as places to enjoy exquisite Korean fried chicken but also as hubs for cultural exchange and culinary discovery.

The expansion into Queens is a testament to Bonchon’s continued growth and popularity in the United States. Established in 2002 in South Korea, Bonchon has evolved into a culinary sensation that transcends cultural boundaries.

As Bonchon continues to expand, the brand remains dedicated to providing high-quality, authentic Korean cuisine that appeals to a wide range of tastes. These new locations in Queens, further reinforce Bonchon’s position as a global restaurant brand known for its distinctive Korean double-fried chicken.

However, there are several other compelling reasons to pay a visit, including the delectable bulgogi fries, a Korean twist on poutine, tantalizing takoyaki, Japanese octopus dumplings, mouthwatering pork buns drizzled with katsu sauce and the delightful japchae, featuring glass noodles with a medley of vegetables and stir-fried beef.

If you’re intrigued by the prospect of becoming a part of Bonchon’s success story by opening your own franchise, visit Bonchon’s official website. There, you can also find information such as store hours, menus and more to plan your visit to the upcoming locations at Queens Center Mall and One Court Square in Long Island City.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Where to donate amid the Israel-Hamas conflict

Oct. 14, 2023 By Aidan Graham

Following Hamas’ attacks in Israel over the weekend, which included the militant group firing thousands of missiles while kidnapping and killing hundreds of civilians, local organizations have stepped up to help — providing financial aid and donating much-needed resources to those in the line of fire. 

Read More
0
MTA completes renovation project at the Junction Boulevard 7 train station

By Bill Parry

The MTA announced Thursday that NYC Transit completed structural and aesthetic renovations at the Junction Boulevard 7 train station in Corona, one of the busiest subway stations in the borough. Transit workers completely rebuilt three degraded stairways from street level to the station mezzanine, in addition to securing stairway treads, welding new safety grips and repainting stairway columns throughout the station.

Read More
0
Man sought in two forcible touching incidents in broad daylight in Elmhurst, Middle Village on same day: NYPD

Police from two Queens precincts are looking for a creep who forcibly touched two women during the same afternoon on Oct.4, according to the NYPD. The first incident occurred in front of the Queens Center mall at around 1:20 p.m., as a woman was walking in front of 90-15 Queens Blvd. Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst reported that the stranger approached the victim from behind and grabbed her rear end before running off in an unknown direction.

The suspect struck a few hours later in Middle Village. Police from the 104th Precinct reported that another 24-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of Metropolitan Avenue and 65th Place near the southwest corner of All Faiths Cemetery at around 5:20 p.m. when the suspect came up behind her and forcibly grabbed her buttocks before running off in an unknown direction.

Read More
0
QNS Weekender: Six things to do in Queens this weekend

Oct. 12, 2023 By Nevine Salameh

As we inch closer to Halloween, there are plenty of exciting activities to look forward to in Queens this weekend. Whether you’re in the mood for immersive comedy performances or family-friendly fall festivities, here is a selection of events to boost your weekend agenda.

Read More
0
Load More Articles