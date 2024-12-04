You are reading

Author to give talk about ‘much-needed biography’, An Irish Passion For Justice, at Jackson Heights Library

Robert Polner will discuss the book he co-wrote with Michael Tubridy at Queens Public Library. Photo via QPL

Dec. 4, 2024 By Colum Motherway

Join renowned author and Queens resident Robert Polner for an insightful talk about the life of Paul O’Dwyer, a trailblazing Irish-American attorney, politician and activist.

Polner will discuss the biography An Irish Passion for Justice: The Life of Rebel New York Attorney Paul O’Dwyer, which he co-wrote with Michael Tubridy on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Queens Public Library in Jackson Heights.

The event will take place at the library, located at 35-51 81 St., Jackson Heights, from 2 to 3 p.m. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing.

The biography delves into the life of Paul O’Dwyer, an Irish-born New York activist, politician, and lawyer who spent his career fighting for the rights of the downtrodden and marginalized. Throughout the 20th century, O’Dwyer’s legal and political battles—both in the courts and on the streets—helped shape the city’s progressive movements. Polner and Tubridy recount O’Dwyer’s role in pivotal events, including his defense of accused Communists, his vocal opposition to the Vietnam War, and his work organizing Black voters during the Civil Rights movement.

Despite facing criticism for his left-wing ideologies, O’Dwyer’s legacy includes major accomplishments like his outspoken stance on Northern Ireland’s Troubles, where he enlisted future president Bill Clinton to help bring an end to the conflict. The authors also explore O’Dwyer’s close ties to his brother, William, who served as New York City mayor after World War II, and the enduring respect O’Dwyer earned from those around him.

Polner is a public affairs officer at NYU and a former reporter for  Newsday. He co-authored The Man Who Saved New York and Three Men in a Room. Tubridy, a freelance writer, writes about Irish-American history and runs the blog A Boat Against the Current.

The book has garnered praise from many in the literary world. Malachy McCourt, author of A Monk Swimming, called it “an engaging, eloquent, and enlightening biography of a giant of the modern progressive movement.” Denis Hamill, former columnist for the New York Daily News, described it as “an excellent and important portrait” of a man of principle and integrity.

Miriam Nyhan Grey of the African American Irish Diaspora Network praised the biography as “much-needed” and acknowledged Polner and Tubridy for their portrayal of O’Dwyer as a “defender of the underclass.” Former U.S. Representative Peter King also shared his admiration for O’Dwyer’s “integrity and decency.”

Published by Cornell University Press on May 15, 2024, An Irish Passion for Justice is 472 pages long. The hard copy is available for $36.95, and e-books can be purchased for $17.99.

 

