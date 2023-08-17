You are reading

Alleged pervert wanted for groping woman in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Police have released an image of an alleged pervert, pictured, who groped a woman in Jackson Heights last month (Phtotos: NYPD and Google Maps)

Aug. 17, 2023

Police have released an image of an alleged pervert who groped a woman in Jackson Heights last month.

The suspect approached the 43-year-old woman while she was walking in the vicinity of 34th Avenue and 90th Street on July 25 at around 7:10 a.m., according to authorities. He then allegedly grabbed her buttocks without permission to do so.

The victim attempted to take a picture of the perpetrator before the assailant began to follow her and tried to talk to her, cops said. The suspect then fled on foot westbound on 91st Street toward Northern Boulevard.

The woman was not injured.

The NYPD released an image of the man wanted for questioning on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Police described the suspect a man in his mid-20s, with short black dreadlocks. He is around 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white colored T-shirt, multi-colored shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

