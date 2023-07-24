Alleged pervert wanted for groping woman at Jackson Heights subway station last week: NYPD

July 24, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video of a man wanted for groping a woman at the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue subway station last week.

The alleged pervert approached the woman from behind while she was on the southbound ‘F’ train platform of the station on July 18 at around 11:40 a.m., according to police.

The suspect grabbed the victim’s buttocks without permission and then fled from the platform to the mezzanine level of the station, cops said.

The woman did not suffer any physical injuries, the NYPD said.

Police on Sunday, July, 23, released a short, grainy video of the man wanted for questioning.

The suspect is described as being around 40 years of age with a dark complexion and is about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white slides and was carrying a duffel bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.