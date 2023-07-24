You are reading

Alleged pervert wanted for groping woman at Jackson Heights subway station last week: NYPD

Police have released video of a man wanted for groping a woman at the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue subway station last week (Photos: NYPD and Wikipedia)

July 24, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video of a man wanted for groping a woman at the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue subway station last week.

The alleged pervert approached the woman from behind while she was on the southbound ‘F’ train platform of the station on July 18 at around 11:40 a.m., according to police.

The suspect grabbed the victim’s buttocks without permission and then fled from the platform to the mezzanine level of the station, cops said.

The woman did not suffer any physical injuries, the NYPD said.

Police on Sunday, July, 23, released a short, grainy video of the man wanted for questioning.

The suspect is described as being around 40 years of age with a dark complexion and is about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white slides and was carrying a duffel bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

email the author: [email protected]
No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
FDNY commissioner announces recognition for members who served during height of COVID-19 pandemic

Jul. 20, 2023 By Bill Parry

Few in Queens will forget when the borough was known as the “epicenter of the epicenter” during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when the only sounds coming from the streets were the sirens and gunned engines of FDNY EMS ambulances rushing the stricken to Elmhurst Hospital and other emergency facilities. The EMS and paramedics who worked endless shifts on those rigs and often slept in their own cars rather than subject their families to the coronavirus haven’t forgotten and neither has FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

Read More
0
A trip down memory lane: Revisiting the rich history of Flushing, Willets Point

Jul. 19, 2023 By Carlotta Mohamed

Flushing was established as a settlement of New Netherland on Oct. 10, 1645, on the eastern bank of Flushing Creek. It was named after the Dutch city of Vlissingen, which was the European base of the Dutch West India company. When the British took control of New Amsterdam in 1664, and when Queens County was established in 1683, the name was changed to Flushing. In 1898, Flushing was consolidated into the city of New York. 

Read More
0
Load More Articles