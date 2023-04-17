Alleged pedophile wanted for raping 11-year-old girl in 2016 is back in Queens: NYPD

April 17, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A man who is wanted for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Queens seven years ago may be back in the borough — and police on Sunday released a photo of the suspect to alert the public.

The alleged pedophile, Eddie Yos, is accused of the sickening rape of a girl in June 2016 while he was in a relationship with the victim’s mother, according to the NYPD and police sources. It is understood that the incident was reported to the police at the time.

The NYPD has made a renewed push to track Yos down since police believe he may be back in the 114th Precinct, which covers the northwestern portion of Queens including Astoria and parts of East Elmhurst, Long Island City, Woodside, and Jackson Heights.

Police did not say which neighborhood in the 114th precinct the alleged rape took place.

Yos is described as having a medium complexion with a heavy build, salt and pepper hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.