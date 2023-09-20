Alleged pedophile pleads ‘not guilty’ to kidnapping and sexually abusing 5-year-old Queens girl

Sept. 20, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

An alleged pedophile who was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually abusing a 5-year-old Queens girl last month has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Franz Vila, 75, pleaded not guilty in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday, Sept. 19 to charges of predatory sexual assault of a child, carrying out a criminal sex act, kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a criminal complaint filed by Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Vila allegedly performed oral sex on the victim on Aug. 22 inside his Upper East Side apartment after he made her change into a white dress, the complaint reads. The 75-year-old told the girl he was carrying out the disturbing act so his hands would not get dirty.

Vila had taken the girl from her mother in Jackson Heights at around 9:30 a.m. earlier that day, the complaint reads.

The girl’s mother was of the understanding that the 75-year-old was bringing her daughter to a local park for 30 minutes after they met on the street on the way home from the Food Town Supermarket on 37th Avenue. The girl’s mother and Vila casually knew each other prior to the incident, according to published reports.

Vila was captured on CCTV footage holding the girl’s hand before they left for Manhattan.

But when they didn’t return on time, the girl’s mother raised the alarm at 1 p.m., sparking a frantic police search which eventually led cops to find them at the 74th Street and Roosevelt Avenue subway station a few hours later. The station is about five blocks away from her 79th Street home.

A Good Samaritan who was traveling on the subway system at around 4:15 p.m. and saw the police alert, recognized Vila and the child inside the station and started following them. She then grabbed the victim from Vila and screamed for the police, who came to her aid and then arrested the alleged sexual predator.

About an hour later the Queens Post/QNS was outside the 115th Precinct, where Vila was led away in a police car. Vila could be heard saying “This is a police stunt.”

Video surveillance footage obtained by the NYPD shows Vila and the girl entering his apartment that day at around 12:40 p.m., and then leaving the premises just before 4 p.m.

Vila’s DNA was discovered on the girl and there is evidence he took inappropriate photos of her, according to CBS News, citing the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

A “notice of immigration consequences” is attached to the criminal complaint, indicating that Vila may not be a U.S. citizen and could face deportation if convicted. His exact immigration status is unclear.

He is due back in court on Dec. 5.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is handling the case since the alleged sexual assault occurred in Vila’s apartment in Manhattan.

The girl’s mother was previously arrested and charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child for leaving her daughter with Vila. It is understood that the Queens District Attorney’s Office is not pressing charges against her.