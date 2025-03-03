7 train passenger slashed in stomach after refusing to hand over cash in Elmhurst: NYPD

March 3, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 115th Precinct and Transit District 20 are looking for two muggers who slashed a 28-year-old 7 train rider who refused to hand over his money on Thursday morning.

The victim was standing on the Manhattan-bound platform of the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue subway station at 5:06 a.m. when he was approached by two strangers who demanded his cash. When he refused to comply, one of the men pulled out a knife and slashed him across the right side of his lower stomach, an NYPD spokeswoman said Friday.

His accomplice forcibly removed $300 in cash from the victim, and the men ran out of the station onto Roosevelt Avenue. The victim got onto the 7 train and got off at the next stop. At the 82nd Street- Jackson Heights subway station, he approached police officers on the platform and reported what had happened to him. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The victim was described as intoxicated and uncooperative, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation. There have been no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Feb. 23, the 115th Precinct has reported 33 robberies so far in 2025, 19 fewer than the 52 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 36.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are up slightly in the precinct, with 67 reported so far this year, two more than the 65 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 3.1%, according to CompStat.