34th Avenue in Jackson Heights renamed “Paseo Park” in historic community milestone

Dec. 21, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

Jackson Heights’ 34th Avenue, also known as the heart of the neighborhood’s open streets program, will soon bear a new name: “Paseo Park.”

Council Member Shekar Krishnan made the announcement during the City Council’s meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 20th. The bill to co-name all 26 blocks of 34th Avenue as “Paseo Park,” from 69th Street to Junction Boulevard, passed Wednesday with broad support.

“34th Avenue Paseo Park is a remarkable story of our community coming together during challenging times to create a space filled with joy, music, and families,” said Krishnan, who is also the Chair of the Committee on Parks & Recreation.

The name “Paseo Park” was chosen to reflect the neighborhood’s rich diversity, with “Paseo” meaning “a leisurely stroll or promenade” in Spanish.

Krishnan expressed that it symbolizes the transformation of 34th Avenue into a vibrant community hub, offering space for children to play, hosting cultural events, providing safe cycling routes, and creating meeting spots for friends and families.

New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez commended the initiative, saying that the co-naming reflects what has been done to the stretch.

“34th Avenue showcases how we can reenvision our streets to better serve our community. Thanks to the vision and support of Jackson Heights residents, NYC DOT has turned this corridor into a community center, fostering play, cultural events, cycling, and social gatherings. Today’s co-naming celebrates this transformation, and I extend my gratitude to Councilmember Krishnan for his support.”

Paseo Park includes New York City’s first “super blocks” in a residential neighborhood- an area of city land larger than the usual block, and generally closed to vehicular through traffic.

The 26 blocks contain 5 Plaza Blocks, anchored by public schools and Travers Park, where cars are not permitted except for emergency vehicles.

The renaming ceremony is scheduled for the spring of 2024.