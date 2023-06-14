18-year-old female robbed by moped-riding suspects in East Elmhurst: NYPD

June 14, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

An 18-year-old female was flung against a parked car before being robbed by two suspects on a moped in East Elmhurst last month, and police on Tuesday, June 14, released an image of the alleged assailants.

The victim was walking along 79th Street between 24th Avenue and 25th Avenue just before 6 p.m. on May 25 when she was approached by the two suspects who drove up alongside her on a moped, according to police.

One of the suspects got off the bike and tried to grab the victim’s purse but she wouldn’t let go, police said. Then the second suspect then hopped off the bike and threw the 18-year-old into a parked car before swiping the purse. The suspects then fled the scene on the moped northbound on 79th Street.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital by private means. Police said her purse contained cash, cred cards, a wallet and AirPods.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.